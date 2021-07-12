El Dorado State Park is hosting a free Beach Bash on Saturday at Walnut River Swim Beach

The El Dorado State Park and Experience El Dorado have put together an event that would make everyone's summer better.

On Saturday, July 17, they'll be hosting the Beach Bash at Walnut River Swim Beach at the El Dorado State Park from 1-9 p.m

The free event will include swimming, music, food trucks, sandcastle contests and much more. The only request they are asking for is that you bring friends, floaties and sunscreen.

El Dorado State Park is one of the top state parks in America based on fishing, boating and family fun. The state park has about 2,000 acres of park and 4,000 acres of wildlife. There are also 8,000 acres of water with 98 miles of shoreline.

Saturday's weather is calling for a partially cloudy day, but in the event of inclement weather, an update will be made on the event.