Caring for Kansas Kids accepting donations for kids through August in El Dorado's City Hall

El Dorado, KS - The City is collecting donations for Caring for Kansas Kids, a local organization. Donations are needed for all ages.

The mission of Caring for Kansas Kids is to enrich the daily lives of children transitioning into foster care by providing each child with their own bag of new items.

Donations needed for all ages:

Bags, blankets and stuffed animals

Pajamas

Shampoo, Conditioner and deodorant

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Combs, hairbrushes and hair ties

Journals for children and teens

Coloring books

Tampons

You can drop off donations in the collection box in the lobby of City Hall through August.