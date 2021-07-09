Smoothie King postpones Saturday's grand opening due to projected storm in El Dorado

Greg Williams
Butler County Times Gazette
Smoothie King workers setting up taste testing for employees and the El Dorado football team

El Dorado - The Smoothie King Grand Opening has been postponed due to projected weather on Saturday, July 10, and will be rescheduled at a later date.

El Dorado and Butler County could see the possibility of severe storms. The main hazards include hail, 65-mph down-burst winds, heavy rainfall, localized flooding and a tornado that can't be ruled out.

The event was scheduled from 8 a.m. -10 p.m. and would have had a flag raising, health talk, kid activities, food trucks and live music

Smoothie King will remain open from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday. The store is located next to Scooter's on Oil Hill road. 

Smoothie King offers unique menu options that are purposefully blended to meet the customers' specific needs, goals and ambitions. They are committed to blending a nutritious smoothie with whole fruits and organic vegetables.