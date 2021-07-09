Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows 17 new cases since the start of July

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, from July 1 - July 9, there have been 17 new cases in Butler County.

Butler County has reached a total of 7,672 cases, which is the seventh most in Kansas. The state of Kansas has totaled 320,437 confirmed cases with 11,217 being hospitalized and 5,156 deaths.

In the last couple of months, there have been 201 cases in March, 107 cases in April and 88 cases in May. In June 2021, there were 54 cases reported, which would be the lowest amount since June 2020 when there were 35.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.