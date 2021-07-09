El Dorado's City Commission approves Revenue Neutral Rate, Land Bank Consent, PBL lease agreement

El Dorado - The City Commission met on Tuesday, July 6, and have approved three agenda items and requested further information regarding underground utilities.

On July 2, the Pecos League, an independent baseball league, announced the Salina Stockade will playing the remaining of their home games at McDonald Stadium in El Dorado. The Commission approved the lease agreement with the league to complete two weeks of its season at the stadium.

They will play 13 games from July 13 through Aug. 3. The City is offering the facilities at no charge so patrons can attend games without an entry fee.

The Commission approved a resolution authorizing the City Clerk to provide notice of the City's intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate by 2.096 mills to the County Clerk.

A public hearing will be held on Aug. 23.

The last item approved by the Commission was the Land Bank Consent Agenda. This includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Legion Post 81 accepting a warranty deed donation to the Land Bank.

Lastly, after some discussion, the Commission tabled a decision on the Evergy proposal to place utilities underground in Downtown El Dorado.

The topic was brought up on June 22, but the Commission decided they wanted further discussions with Evergy and Cox regarding moving utilities in the 100 block of North Main Underground. The Commission also would like AT&T to be on board.

After the meeting on July 6, the City Commission is still requesting further information.