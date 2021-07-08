El Dorado's Smoothie King grand opening on July 10 will include flag-raising, fire trucks and more

El Dorado - Smoothie King has been in El Dorado for almost a month, but the healthy and refreshing smoothie chain will have its grand opening on Saturday, July 10.

The grand opening is from 8 a.m. -10 p.m. and will have a flag-raising ceremony, a possible smoothie special, fire trucks, policemen and many other activities.

The store is located next to Scooter's on Oil Hill road.

Smoothie King offers unique menu options that are purposefully blended to meet the customers' specific needs, goals and ambitions. They are committed to blending a nutritious smoothie with whole fruits and organic vegetables.

On June 17, Smoothie King invited the El Dorado football team to have a taste of their smoothies. Smoothie King owner, Beth Wittenberg, hopes this helps athletes and people fuel their bodies with healthy choices.

In addition to welcoming the El Dorado football team, Smoothie King invited former Clemson football player Brandon Maye. He spoke with the football team and supported the healthy brand Smoothie King has for everyone.