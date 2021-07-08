Camp investigated for COVID-19 outbreak

A summer camp for kids hosted near Augusta is being investigated for an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Butler County Health Department, KDHE and the Butler County Health Department are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 in connection with AGK Ministry Camp hosted a camp from June 21 – 25 at heat State Retreat Center, 11170 SW 87th St, Augusta.

AGK Children' Ministries hosted two camps at the retreat center, AGK Kansas is headquartered in Maize with congregations across the state.

The retreat center has facilities to host 400 overnight guests. The center hosts a recreation center, basketball courts, dining areas, meeting halls and dorms.

The county health department reported July 8 23 cases associated with the event , with investigations ongoing.

Butler County Health and KDHE encouraged those who attended the camps to get tested. Testing sites can be found at KnowbeforeyougoKS.com.