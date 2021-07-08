Kansas, Butler County health departments investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Wheat State summer camp

AUGUSTA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Butler County Health Department (BCHD) are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 in connection with a summer camp.

AGK Ministry Camp hosted a camp from June 21-25 at a facility, Wheat State Retreat Center, in Augusta. There have been 23 cases associated with this event to date, but the investigations are ongoing.

For those who attended the camp, KDHE asks those individuals to get tested. Testing sites can be found on the KDHE website.

If you are sending your child to a summer camp, you can find out if the camp is following the CDC guidelines.

BCHD is also administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to youth 12 years and older. If you would like to get your child vaccinated, appointments are still available.