Several houses in the Skelly and Arthur area will be without water due to utility work

El Dorado, Kansas - The Water Distribution crew will be working on water valves from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Several of these houses will be without water while the work is being done.

This will affect all houses on Skelly Street from Towanda to Finney; on Finney and Lowe from Arthur to Skelly; on Park from Arthur to Douglas; and on Arthur from Park to Finney.