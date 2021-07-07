Deputies arrest man involved in fatally shooting 17-year old boy at a Fourth of July party near Augusta

Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old on the Fourth of July at a party near Augusta.

A little before 1:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at a large party in the 6200 block of SW Church Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a 17-year-old boy from Winfield with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators there was an altercation between the 17-year-old and Jacob Anton DeLeon, of Haysville, when the teen was shot. Later that morning, Butler County Sheriff's Office Investigators arrested DeLeon in connection to the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, DeLeon has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Butler County Jail.

Investigators are still trying to contact other witnesses, victims or people who attended the party.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 316-322-4257, the Butler County Tip Line at 316-322-8817, e-mail crimetips@bucoks.com, toll-free at 866-484-5924 or message the Butler County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.