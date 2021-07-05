Wichita Adaptive Sports hosting 'Living Incredible Race' at Shryock Park to raise money

AUGUSTA, Kansas - The Wichita Adaptive Sports will hold a racing event at Shryock Park in Augusta on Saturday, July 10.

The Living Incredible Race is a come-and-go event due to COVID-19 precautions. Participants may show up anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to pick up a packet and begin their walk or run.

Registration can be done on the website. There is an entry fee for each event at $25. The three events are a one-mile fun run/walk, 5K wheelchair and 5K Open.

If you are participating in the 5K race, your chip will begin when you cross the starting line and end when you cross the finish line.

The times will be collected and the top three finishers adult/youth; male/ female; wheelchair/ambulatory/no physical impairment will have plaques mailed to their home.

The race begins at the water park, will loop around the baseball fields and return back to Shryock Park. Everyone will receive a finisher's medal and tee-shirt.

This event is designed to raise money to provide racing chairs or running blades, host clinics to teach youth how to use their adaptive equipment and take the youth to an adaptive track meet in Oklahoma for those who desire to be active.