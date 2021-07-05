El Dorado is hosting Kid's Week during 150FEST and it includes a free movie, free swim and more

EL DORADO, Kansas - After a successful Fourth of July weekend, Kid's Week has begun in the City of El Dorado.

Kid's Week is a week full of fun and activities for kids during 150FEST from July 5-10. The City partnered with Holly Frontier Refinery, El Dorado YMCA, United Way and Experience El Dorado to bring you these events.

Starting Monday, July 5, at 4 p.m., there will be free admission to the Peter Rabbit 2 movie at Central Cinema 6. This will include a kid's snack box.

On Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., it's trash clean-up at El Dorado Parks (East Park, Gordy Park, Summit Park and Girl Scout Park). Participants will receive a free cinch bag with supplies.

Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the first 300 kids will receive a free beach towel at El Dorado Municipal Pool. There will be free admission for kids to enter the pool.

On Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids can experience the history and culture of El Dorado and Kansas with activities and free admission to the Kansas Oil Museum.

Kids can test their fishing skills at East Park Pond on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and receive a free hat.

Lastly, on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can participate in outdoor games and activities at BG Stadium. There will be free t-shirts and lunch provided. Kids will have to be ages 7-15 to enter.

Kids will have to register for Saturday's Stadium Day here and return the completed form to the email on the sheet or at the El Dorado YMCA