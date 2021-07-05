Celebrating Freedom in El Dorado on Saturday, July 3 included baseball, fireworks and more

Deanna Bonn

The City of El Dorado Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The Bike Parade for children ages 4-12 kicked off the day’s events at East Park.

Lawn game activities including turtle races, egg toss, water relay, dunk tank, youth wiffle ball tournament and so much more continued through the morning. Lunch and several snacks were provided compliments of the City of El Dorado.

The day's events culminated at McDonald Stadium with a baseball game between the El Dorado Wildcats and Wichita 316; a performance by the Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corp; and spectacular fireworks show courtesy of the City of El Dorado.