El Dorado Crazy

Quilters Guild

The July program for the El Dorado Crazy Quilters Guild this month is Deborah’ Quilts from Lebanon, Missouri. She will demonstrate the Sliding Ruler Method using her book The Quilter’s Cutting Guide. The meeting is Thursday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. at the El Dorado Senior Center. Visitors are welcome to attend for a $5.00 fee.