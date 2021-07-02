El Dorado's Fourth of July Celebration includes a bike parade, free swim, baseball and fireworks

EL DORADO, Kansas - The City of El Dorado will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Saturday and they have many events throughout the day that people can attend.

Events will be starting at 9 a.m. at East Park where there will be a bike parade for ages 4-12. The bikes will gather at 8:45 a.m. at the East Park softball fields. Those who bring a bike are encouraged to decorate it in patriotic colors.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. will be a youth Wiffle ball tournament. Then, at 10, there will be a turtle race at the park. Participants should bring their own turtle and will have to sign-up for races at 9:45 a.m.

At 10:30, games will be provided for kids, including an egg toss, water balloon toss and water relay. Then at 11:30, there will be free hot dogs, chips, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks to close the events at East Park.

Once lunch is over, head over to the Municipal pool. There will be a free swim for everyone from 1 to 4 p.m.

After the free swim, the closing events to the day will happen at McDonald Stadium. At 7 p.m., there will be a baseball game between El Dorado High School and 316 Elite.

Then, approximately at 9 p.m., the Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps will perform and will be followed by fireworks.