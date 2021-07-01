Worrell family finds the 2021 El Dorado 150FEST medallion at East Park near picnic shelter

EL DORADO, Kansas - After a couple of days of searching, the El Dorado medallion has been found. It was hidden at East Park near the picnic shelter.

The 150Fest Medallion winners were Lilly and Mable Worrell, daughters of Courtney and Nathan Worrell. They won VIP tickets to Caylee Hammack on Sept. 11, which is part of 150FEST.

They also won tickets to the Elks Lodge Dinner Theatre, VIP seats at the Experience El Dorado Dive-In Movie Night in July, VIP seats at the Independence Day baseball and fireworks show, VIP seats at the Experience El Dorado Movie Night at BG Stadium in August, movie passes to Central Cinema 6, El Dorado merchandise and 150th pins and medallions.

Here is the complete list of clues and their meanings:

Monday: Where everyone can come and play, no matter the time of day (Medallion hidden on public property).

Tuesday: It was the first to appear and is held very dear to all who come and have some fun (historic site in El Dorado, the first of its kind).

Wednesday: It's the biggest in town, with many mounds that lots of people run around (hinting at the baseball fields at East Park).

Thursday: Geese about are always found, you know where they are by the sound. So, bring some food if you're in the mood (Medallion is hidden at East Park, hinting at the picnic area)

Friday: Picnics can be fun, especially if there is some sun, so families gather here to take SHELTER and be near. (Medallion is hidden near the picnic shelters).

The hunt was sponsored by Experience El Dorado and the El Dorado Elks Lodge. For more information on the 150FEST, please visit www.eldoks.com.