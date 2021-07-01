Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows lowest monthly case total since June 2020

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in Butler County since the beginning of 2021.

In the last couple of months, there have been 201 cases in March, 107 cases in April and 88 cases in May. In June 2021, there were 54 cases reported, this would be the lowest amount since June 2020 when there were 35 cases.

Butler County has reached a total of 7,664 cases, which is the seventh most in Kansas. The state of Kansas has totaled 318,106 confirmed cases with 11,105 being hospitalized and 5,156 deaths. This brings the United States total confirmed cases to 33,588,183.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.