Gambino's of El Dorado hosting fundraiser for 6-year-old Oliver Rumiser, diagnosed with cancer

EL DORADO, Kansas - Over a month ago, Marjorie and Tyler Rumiser noticed their son's eye was swelling up. At first, the parents and a doctor thought it was allergies, but they noticed the medication wasn't working.

The swelling got to a point where it shut his eye and affected his sight. Immediately, the parents rushed their son, Oliver, to the doctor. A day later, Oliver was in Kansas City having surgery to remove a tumor.

Doctors found out what was wrong and diagnosed Oliver with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a cancer that affects soft tissue and connective tissue attached to the bone.

So far, he has had five procedures and multiple scans. He is starting chemotherapy and has had bone marrow extractions. Oliver, 6 years old, has been described as a "super trooper" throughout this whole process.

On Wednesday, June 30, the family is hosting a fundraiser at Gambino's of El Dorado. Gambino's is donating portions of proceeds on purchases made on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. toward helping with Oliver's medical expenses.

The family is asking for people to attend the event, but if pizza isn't your thing or you can't make it, checks can be sent to the Oliver Rumiser Benefit Fund at c/o Intrust Bank at 2723 West Central Ave, El Dorado, KS, 67042.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Oliver's fight against cancer. There is a GoFundMe if people would like to donate and know more information on Oliver's story. The family is at $3,150 and has provided updates on Oliver's progress.

Oliver has been undergoing chemotherapy since he returned home from Children's Mercy. He is going weekly for chemotherapy. Oliver had to stay in the hospital a couple of times for having neutropenia (low white blood cell count).

He has been trying his best to stay in good spirits. The family has said Oliver has quite a bit of anxiety, but they are very proud of him. The family will be heading to Oklahoma City for a second opinion.