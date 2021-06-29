El Dorado has released its second clue in the Medallion Hunt: "where history is shared"

EL DORADO, KS - As part of El Dorado's 150FEST, the city partnered with their friends at El Dorado Elks Lodge to host a Medallion Hunt. The hunt began Monday, but the Experience El Dorado Facebook Page released its second clue.

The clue is: "Search for your clue where history is shared."

Clues will be posted every day this week at 9 a.m. on the Facebook page. The clue posted will lead you to a historical or culturally significant location in El Dorado. The medallion may or may not be at the location of the hints.

The medallion is hidden on public property and participants don't need tools, ladders or digging to find the medallion. The clues all go together to tell you the location of the medallion.

Monday's clue was "Where cheers, hot dogs and bats swing, you'll find your first clue."

