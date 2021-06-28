Wheat Festival, car show hosted

Deanna Bonn

Agritourism saw a decline in 2020 due to the pandemic but Walters’ Pumpkin Patch is open for business, creating new events and welcoming families to the farm. They held their first annual “As American As Apple Pie Car Show and Wheat Festival” on Saturday, June 26th.

From antique cars on display to activities including the Giant Jumping Pillow and train rides through the property, there were family friendly events that provided fun for everyone.

A bread and apple pie bake off, hula hoop contest and vendors showcased the best of the Kansas wheat industry and provided wheat education for attendees.

New to Walters’ Pumpkin Patch is the expanded scarecrow maze, VIP campsites, mega slide, new obstacle course and singing chicken show.

Another of the many new spaces on the property, the Pickled Pumpkin, offers beer and wine concessions in a designated area. Alcohol can only be consumed in this area.

As their motto says, “It's more than pumpkins, it's pure fun!” and many new events are being planned at the farm.

This year has already seen a Galentine’s event in February and August 14-29 the Sunflower Festival takes place at Walters’.

To learn more about upcoming events at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch or how to host a private event, visit thewaltersfarm.com