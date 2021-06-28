Remembering El Dorado's first 150 Years

Deanna Bonn

The ‘My El Dorado’ project is a coordinated effort to help preserve local history. Members of the community are being asked to help create a website showcasing the community encompassing the last 150 years.

Citizens are encouraged to bring historical photos, journals and other mementos that pertain to the local history of El Dorado and Butler County (it took place here) to be scanned for a website being created to remember “Our First 150 Years”.

The more identifying information that can be given, the better the item will work for the project.

People and place names as well as dates for the items are important. Please do not bring newspaper articles.

The scanning sites will be by appointment only during the months of June and July.

Bradford Memorial Library 611 S. Washington 316-321-3363

Butler County Historical Society (Kansas Oil Museum) 383 E. Central

316-321-9333

Butler Library & Archives (BCC – El Dorado) 901 S. Haverhill

316-322-3168