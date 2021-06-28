El Dorado's Medallion Hunt has started and the first clue has been released

EL DORADO, KS - As part of El Dorado's 150FEST, the City partnered with their friends at El Dorado Elks Lodge to host a Medallion Hunt. Today, the hunt begins and they have released the first clue on the Experience El Dorado Facebook Page.

The clue is: "Where cheers, hot dogs and bats swing, you'll find your first clue!"

Clues will be posted every day this week at 9 a.m. on the Facebook page. The clue posted will lead you to a historical or culturally significant location in El Dorado. The medallion may, or may not be at the location of the hints.

The medallion is hidden on public property and participants don't need tools, ladders or digging to find the medallion. The clues all go together to tell you the location of the medallion.

If you find the medallion, send the Facebook page a Direct Message or bring it to City Hall for information on how to claim your prize.

Winners will receive a prize package worth $750 that includes tickets to numerous events and a VIP package to our Caylee Hammack concert on September 11.