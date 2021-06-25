Sunset Lawns Cemetery is asking for the return of 100-year-old tombstone missing from teen's grave

EL DORADO, Kansas - At Sunset Lawns Cemetery in Sante Fe Tower B, a tombstone in memory of 15-year old Clarence H. Blain has been missing since April.

Delores Marshall has been taking care of the tombstone and has been decorating the site with flowers. One day she visited the site, then the next week when she came back it was missing.

Marshall communicated with the cemetery keepers but they haven't been able to locate the tombstone. There's a belief that someone has stolen it.

The cemetery and Marshall are asking whoever stole the tombstone to please return it and they'll be no questions asked. If someone has any idea where the tombstone can be founded, please call the cemetery at 316-321-3410.

The tombstone is pictured above, but it says Clarence H., Son of J. W. & M. J. Blain, Died; Nov. 5, 1884, and Aged; 15Y, 5M, 22Ds