El Dorado City Commission approves four items and will further discuss moving utility plan

The City of El Dorado City Council held its commission meeting on Monday, June 22 and they have approved four items that will need to have action is taken and one that will need further discussions.

The Commission approved rezoning 10 lots in the El Dorado Business Park. This is to rezone lots 6, 7, 8 and 9 of block one and lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of block three due to changing market demand. The City is in the process and plans to extend Stapleton Avenue to the west for industrial traffic

Another approval by the Commission was the special use permit application for 522 W. Fifth Ave. for a nursing or convalescent home.

Clint Arndt, the applicant, said he would like to see the entire property turn into senior living. They would place parking to the west so they can have another facility to the west of the parking lot. He would like a future roadway, sidewalks connecting the senior homes and more.

The Commission also approved the final plat for Deer Run, located near Boyer and Third Avenue.

The applicant's plan is to install a sidewalk in most of the subdivisions in order to get the density bonus. Jay Shivers said the requirement is for the sidewalk to be on both sides of the road. He said the applicant contacted him to see if their proposal would work to have a sidewalk along the east side of the road and wrap around the cul-de-sac.

There were questions about the drainage, but the water will drain off to the west. There is also a drainage easement on the south end of the plat to carry drainage from the addition to the east and take it southwest to the channel.

The Commission decided they want further discussions with Evergy and Cox regarding moving utilities in the 100 block of North Main Underground before making a decision. The Commission also would like AT&T to be on board.