Andrew Jones announces run for the board of education seat in Circle Unified District 375

One year after graduating from Circle High School in May 2020, Andrew Jones has announced he's running for the Circle Unified District 375 board of education seat for District No. 5.

Jones is currently studying video production at Butler Community College. Jones has in the Circle School District since starting kindergarten at Oil Hill Elementary. He is the son of Dan Jones, who has been with the El Dorado Police Department for 30 years and Julie Jones, a Social Worker for Augusta Public Schools.

If elected, Jones wants transparency between the school board and the community. One of the issues Jones wants to cover is COVID-19.

"It has been a struggle for our school to get back to normal status during this pandemic," said Jones. "With a readily available vaccine, I would like to get our students back to normal status. Lifting mask restrictions is a big focus of mine as well."

In Butler County, COVID-19 cases have been on the decline. Butler County had 201 cases in March, 107 cases in April, 88 cases in May. Since June 21, there have been 37 positive cases in the month of June.

"Our students should not have their social activities held hostage based on partisan politics regarding masks," said Jones. "We have seen members of our community publicly pulling their children out of our district due to strict COVID policies. I would like to work with those families to see what we could do moving forward."

Jones's mission is to win hearts and minds, respecting all opinions, even those he doesn't agree with. It is also important to Jones to respect his fellow constituents, even when there is a disagreement.

"I take pride in Circle’s success and only want the best for the students of 375," said Jones. "Working with our fantastic community is something I look forward to. Circle has a reputation for excellence and with the help of fellow board members and the community we can live up to that reputation."