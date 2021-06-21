The latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows a decline in cases from the last few months

Since March, COVID-19 cases in Butler County have taken a decline. The most number of cases Butler County has seen in a day is 10, which was on April 27. The rest have been between zero and nine.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Butler County had 201 cases in March, 107 cases in April, 88 cases in May and so far in the month of June, there have been 37.

Butler County has reached 7,643 cases, which is the seventh most in Kansas. The state of Kansas has totaled 316,695 cases with 10,980 being hospitalized and 5,129 deaths.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.