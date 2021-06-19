37 homes are participating in the El Dorado city-wide garage sale from June 25-27

The City of El Dorado will be hosting a city-wide garage sale the weekend of June 25-27. This will give residents the opportunity to look around and buy any of their neighbors' stuff.

There will be 37 homes participating in the city-wide weekend event. Many of the houses will participate in the three-day event, but there are a few that will only take part in a day or two.

Residents can plan their shopping with a map the city made for residents. An online map is available or residents can pick up a copy of the map at City Hall.

For more information about the garage sale, you can visit the city website or contact City Hall.