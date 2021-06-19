What to know about Fourth of July activities and fireworks regulations in El Dorado

El Dorado and the Parks and Recreation Department have a variety of activities planned for its annual Fourth of July celebration. The City will host many of its activities on Saturday, July 3rd.

The celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. at East Park with a bike parade. Those who bring a bike are encouraged to decorate it in patriotic colors.

Starting at 9:30 will at the park will be a youth Wiffle ball tournament. There will be also an adult whiffle ball tournament but will take place on Friday, July 2nd at 6 p.m.

Then, at 10 a.m. there will be a turtle race at the park. At 10:30, games will be provided for kids, then at 11:30, there will be free hot dogs, chips, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks.

Also, from 1-4 p.m., people can cool off at the El Dorado Municipal Pool this Independence Day as they are allowing a free swim.

There will be a fireworks show provided by the City of El Dorado and Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. The fireworks will start after the baseball game at McDonald Stadium.

Residents are permitted to discharge approved fireworks within the City of El Dorado, but it has to be within the times and dates:

June 23 - July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight

July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you're planning on throwing a Fourth of July block party, a resident will need to submit a Special Event application by June 23 for approval. Once approved, a $25 fee for barricades will be charged.

Block Party barricades are first come, first served. Find the application online or stop by City Hall.

More information can be found on the city website for the activities of Independence Day. More information about fireworks can be found here.