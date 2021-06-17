El Dorado football team, former Clemson Tiger Brandon Maye stop by Smoothie King before Saturday's grand opening

If you're looking got a healthy and refreshing snack in El Dorado, you're in luck. The world's largest smoothie chain, Smoothie King, has a new store located next to Scooter's on Oil Hill road.

Just in time for summer, the store will be opening to the public on Saturday, June 19th.

Smoothie King offers unique menu options that are purposefully blended to meet the customers' specific needs, goals and ambitions. They are committed to blending a nutritious smoothie with whole fruits and organic vegetables.

On Thursday, Smoothie King invited the El Dorado football team to stop by the store and have a taste of their smoothies.

"This was a neat event," said El Dorado's Smoothie King owner Beth Wittenberg. "This is a great store for the community. It's going to help teach everyone about healthy choices. This will also help athletes fuel their body and it will be a great hangout spot for younger kids."

In addition to inviting the El Dorado football team, Smoothie King also welcomed former Clemson football player Brandon Maye. Just before arriving at Smoothie King, Maye spoke with the El Dorado players.

"The coaches have done a great job," said Brandon Maye. "They are a focused team and I wanted to let them know, even though they were the first team in school history to win a playoff game, to not settle with that. There's another level they can play at."

Maye also mentioned that he talked about accountability and helping each other out. He met Wittenberg at Discovery Day and they planned this opportunity before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Maye plans on opening a Smoothie King location.

"Lots of people up North don't really know the Smoothie King brand," said Maye. "The brand is linked to health. It helps people out when it comes to protein, overall fitness and not just a meal supplement. I believe everyone needs to come out to the Smoothie King in El Dorado and show support."