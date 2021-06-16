Country music artist Caylee Hammack will headline El Dorado's 150Fest with three other supporting acts

El Dorado is planning for the 150th birthday and they landed a rising country music artist to perform at 150Fest. Caylee Hammack will be headlining the 150Fest concert in downtown El Dorado on Saturday, Sept. 11th.

Hammack, 27, has risen to fame with her hits "Small Town Hyprocrte" and "Family Tree". Here current single "Redhead" features country superstar Reba McEntire. Supporting acts will include BIG FAT FUN, The Matt Engels Band and Chase Holton.

In 2020, Hammack was nominated in two categories at the Academy of Country Awards (ACA): New Female Artist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. She won the Musical Event of the Year with her song "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" (with Miranda Lambert).

She was nominated at the AIMP Nashville Awards for Publisher's Pick and at the Country Music Association Awards for Musical Event of the Year. In 2021, Hammack was nominated by ACA for New Female Artist of the Year.

On El Dorado's 150th birthday there will be a pickleball tournament, celebration parade, arts and crafts festival, car show, street dance and much more.150Fest will be free to the public.