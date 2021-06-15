Kansas Veteran and Family Reunion hosting its eighth annual car show at El Dorado Lake

The Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion will be hosting their eighth annual open car show at Veterans Point at El Dorado State Lake on Saturday, June 19th.

All entries are welcomed as participants don't have to be a veteran. The entry fee is $20, which will include two wristbands for the reunion. All proceeds go to support the Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion and other veteran causes.

Registration will start at 8 a.m. with the judging starting at noon.

Winners will be notified at 3 p.m. and participants will be encouraged to stay with their vehicles. Winners and vehicles parade by the main stage at 3 p.m.

There will be trophy plaques for the best military, best truck, best bike, kids favorite, crowd favorite, a reunion staff favorite, top ten and best in show dash plaques for the first 50 entries.

For more information, call 316-992-5067 and visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ksvetsreunion.