'Farm to Fork' coming in July

Farm to Fork and so much more will be held July 1, 2021

“Enjoy a staycation of education, entertainment and fine dining while meeting the families of Butler County that feed yours,” said Tiya Tonn, Farm to Fork Coordinator. “It’s a memorable experience that raises funds for the Ag in the Classroom Program of Butler County Farm Bureau Association."

Last year’s Farm to Fork Family Edition was implemented to provide a socially distant option to the traditional tour and is being brought back again this year.

“The Family Edition allows guests the opportunity to tour at their own place and soak in the beautiful Kansas scenery,” said Tonn. “Guests selecting this tour option will be given educational and interactive packets along with children’s activities.”

The packet includes recipes and information designed to help guests learn about local producers and how they work to create their final products.

Family Edition Tour and lunch tickets cost $15 and include a locally produced meal. Those wishing to take the tour only can select that option and tickets are only $10.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite with or without lunch, by visiting:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-fork-family-edition-day-tour-tickets-154783063309?aff=e bdssbeac

The traditional tour returns this year after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. The tour ticket includes transportation, lunch and a scenic Flinthills pasture picnic with locally produced wine and beer. Fulton Valley Farms is the tour bus point of departure and return.

Tickets cost $45 and check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. The bus loads at 8:00 a.m. and leaves at 8:30 a.m. The tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-fork-tour-dinner-tickets-154090830823?aff=ebdssbeac

The “Bounty of Butler Mixer and Feast'' is an al fresco experience alongside a harvest field and can be purchased separately from the tour. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at Eventbrite as well.

For more information, call 316-648-2556 or email ButlerFB@KFB.org