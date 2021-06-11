Scooter's Coffee, Interim Healthcare, T-Mobile join the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce

El Dorado's Chamber of Commerce will be welcoming Scooter's Coffee, Interim Healthcare and T-Mobile as new Chamber members. All three businesses will be receiving introductions with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their locations.

T-Mobile will cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18th, Interim Healthcare will have there's at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23rd, and Scooter's Coffee at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25th.

There will be a food truck and radio station for the grand opening event at T-Mobile.

Scooter's Coffee has been a member of the chamber since 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they reschedule the event. Scooter's Coffee has been a popular restaurant and specialty drink place for people to gather, located on 2000 W Central Ave.

More:El Dorado post jobs in Chamber in Commerce, Kansas State Research and Extension, banking and food

Interim Healthcare is a hospice healthcare service provider which fills the service and needs of people making a transition in life. They can be found at 121 W Central Ave.

T-Mobile, located at 2710 W Central Ave., hopes to lead the 5G revolution in El Dorado and redefine the way consumers and businesses buy wireless servies through leading poduct and service innovation.