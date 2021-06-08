El Dorado's City Commission approves road work, rejects YMCA proposal and prepares for upcoming city budget process

The City of El Dorado held its Monday City Commission meeting and discussed topics on the YMCA, budget process, road work and community development.

After a public hearing for assessment on Oil Hill/Rocky Road, the Commission has approved levying special assessments for the extension of Oil Hill and paving of Rocky Road. The total cost will be $558,131 for the project and will have the benefit district paying $385,110.

After many residents voicing their concern, the Commission has approved the paving of Douglas Road from Towanda Avenue to the SW Trafficway. The total cost will be $1,409,413, with the benefit district paying $591,668.

The Commission also approved signing the contract for a Community Development Block Grant for 142 N. Main. This is the second phase of the project and will have an estimated cost of $341,700. The grant request is for $250,000.

There were many concerns about the YMCA Youth Recreation Proposal and the Commission voted 3-1 to reject the proposal. However, the Commission expressed interest in having further discussions on the issue.

The water line replacement on Boyer Road has been approved. The bid will cost $49,720 for the replacement on Boyer Road from Third to Central.

The Commission also heard a presentation on the upcoming budget process, including information on the new Revenue Neutral Rate.

