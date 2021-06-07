'Thankful Thursday' comes to El Dorado

Deanna Bonn

There’s much to be thankful about in downtown El Dorado, and downtown merchants as well as out of district pop up businesses want everyone to know about it.

Therefore, on the first Thursday of each month through October, the downtown district is decorated with large sandwich boards and balloons announcing “Thankful Thursday.”

With extended hours, special discounts and exclusive offers, there’s something for everyone to be thankful for. This month the beautiful, sunny weather provided a perfect backdrop for shoppers as they strolled through downtown.

Shoppers were treated to walking tacos, provided by Trunk2Treasure and vendors like Christina Starr Kreations held a drawing for a free candy bouquet.

Wade Graber and Mike Ward with TCG Services greeted people with the “Kindness Matters” campaign. In a partnership with USD490, they want to encourage citizens to take the kindness pledge and help create a summer of kindness.

The next Thankful Thursday will be July 1st.