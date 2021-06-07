El Dorado post jobs in Chamber in Commerce, Kansas State Research and Extension, banking and food

EL DORADO, Kansas - The City of El Dorado has posted four job openings on their Chamber of Commerce for banking, executive and management, the food industry, and non-profit and social services.

The Chamber of Commerce is looking for an Executive Director. The Executive Director is responsible for the organization's consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives.

Specific responsibilities will include executive leadership of the staff and organization, support of positive members, community connections and active participation. The Executive Director will enhance the chamber with professional management, maintaining office systems and represent the Chamber.

Another position is with the Kansas State Research and Extension in Butler County located in El Dorado. As part of the horticulture program, the applicant must enjoy working with people, want to make a difference in the lives of Kansas families, agricultural producers, youth and community members.

The Citizens Bank of Kansas is looking for a part-time retail banking specialist in their El Dorado branch. They are expecting someone to handle customer service, have a positive attitude, have excellent communication and listening skills, and pays attention to detail.

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q is looking to hire a part-time worker to prep the meat. They want someone with experience but it's not required.

More information about each position can be found on the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce website.