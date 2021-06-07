Downtown Augusta will host Brick Street Bazaar, garage sale, bike safety events and more

AUGUSTA, Kansas - Historic Downtown Augusta is planning to have a Brick Street Bazaar on Saturday, June 19th, which will feature garage sales, food trucks, merchants, vendors and much more.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be locked on the 400 and 500 block of State Street in Downtown Augusta. Over 70 vendors have registered and plan on attending. There will also be a Brick Street Bike Fest, which will include bicycle safety events and a skate demo by professionals.

There will be no admission fee for the Brick Street Bazaar. If people would like to sell stuff in the garage sale, they must have their address added to the city list.

For more information, it can be found on the Chamber of Augusta website.