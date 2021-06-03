YMCA proposes running some youth sports beginning fall 2021 to El Dorado's Recreation Department

EL DORADO, Kansas - The YMCA in El Dorado is proposing they would run soccer, basketball, flag football, volleyball and micro baseball. While the El Dorado Recreation Department will continue to run baseball/softball.

The YMCA is open for discussion on the structure of flag football and volleyball, which will start in Fall 2021.

There will be three or four different levels of competition for the basketball and soccer programs. The three levels are micro, recreational intermediate and/or advanced. This will allow all skill levels the opportunity to participate.

Teams will practice at the El Dorado YMCA and turf fields. Depending on the level of competition, teams will play games in El Dorado, Andover and possibly other Greater Wichita YMCA locations.

Micro sports and recreational sports fees will be $25 for each member/non-member. Intermediate basketball will be $45 for each member and $65 for each non-member.

Advanced basketball will be $40 more in those two categories, then advanced soccer will be $65 for members and $85 for non-members.

Those prices are the early bird registration. An additional $10 is added after that registration deadline. In addition, the YMCA has the discretion to further help families on a case-by-case situation to ensure all kids are able to participate.

Youth sports seasons are established by the Greater Wichita YMCA and are followed by all the YMCAs. Winter (January-March) will be for basketball with the deadline in December.

Spring (March-May) will include soccer, flag football and volleyball. The deadline will be in late February. Fall will be broken into two seasons.

Fall I (August-October) will have soccer, flag football and volleyball with the deadline in August. Then, Fall II (November-December), will have basketball and a deadline in early October.

Details can be found on the YMCA website regarding rules, ages, format and more.