What to know about the two-day street sealing project in El Dorado this week

EL DORADO, Kansas - There will be a two-day street sealing project in El Dorado that will start on Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4, weather permitting.

On Thursday, the project will start on Broadway, Hillside, Jones, Ohio, Residence and Frazier. On Friday, the project will finish on State, Hillcrest, Oil Hill, Eunice, Arthur, Orchard and Alleghany.

The city is asking drivers to help with the process by following guidelines.

There will be no parking allowed on the streets being sealed. Any vehicles on the street should be moved before 7:30 a.m. If you must drive on the street, drive slowly and watch for signage, workers and equipment.

More:Kansas state agencies spent millions to help staff telework during COVID-19. Will that continue?

Residents shouldn't operate lawn sprinklers the night before or day of treatment. Then, children and pets should be kept away from the street.

During the project, liquid asphalt rejuvenation will be applied to the streets. Traffic will not be kept on the street for more than eight to nine hours. The streets will be open one to two hours after applying the rejuvenator.

If rain and excessive wind postpone the sealing, the project will be delayed to June 7th-9th.

El Dorado noted that the liquid sealer is clear and could be slick to drive on.