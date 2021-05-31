DAR places Patriots marker

The Susannah French Putney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted a dedication of the “DAR America 250 Our Patriots Marker” at the Butler County Freedom Memorial. The event was sponsored by the Kansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR).

State Regent Susan Metzger and other KSDAR State Officers attended the dedication to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America in dedicating Kansas' first “DAR America 250 Our Patriots Marker.” The marker was placed on the base of the replica Statue of Liberty located on the courthouse lawn.

“The Butler County Freedom Memorial is a fitting home to our state’s first DAR America 250 Our Patriots marker,” said KSDAR State Regent Susan Metzger. “Through a variety of moving and historic plaques and statues, this memorial pays homage to the men and women who have served our nation since its founding. KSDAR is proud that this DAR marker will now be a part of this memorial. My sincere appreciation is extended to Brad Cool and the Freedom Memorial Board for their support”

Cool and the Freedom Memorial Board helped the DAR organize the dedication and marker placement on the statue.

The statue is part of the Butler County Freedom Memorial and sits on the west side of the courthouse lawn while the memorial’s focal point, a large bronze eagle, resides on the east side and connecting the two are memorial sidewalks.

Due to pending rain, the ceremony was moved inside the Carlson Colonial and Kirby Morris Funeral Home. The ceremony was opened by the Kansas Society Sons of the American Revolution color guard.

During the dedication ceremony, Metzger recognized the Celebration of Freedom Committee and honored them for their efforts in creating and maintaining the Freedom Memorial. Committee member Bill Mason accepted the award on behalf of the committee.

Metzger also recognized Boy Scout Gabriel Hamel and cited his Eagle Scout project that will be added to the statue base opposite the marker. Nancy Gordon Regent of the Susannah French Putney Chapter presented Hamel with the DAR Citizenship medal and award.

The DAR National Society’s goal is to raise awareness of the courage and sacrifice of the Patriots who won America’s independence through the “DAR America 250 Patriots Marker” by placing at least one marker in every state in advance, and in celebration of the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

According to the National Society, “The program has been established to honor the memory of the men and women with whom we have a sacred compact to ensure that these United States of America continue as a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is also designed to raise appreciation amongst current and future generations of Americans of our Patriots’ sacrifice for their benefit.”