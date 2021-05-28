Kansas Society DAR State Officers placing a marker at Butler County Freedom Memorial

EL DORADO, Kansas - This weekend at the Butler County Freedom Memorial, State Regent Susan Metzger and the Kansas Society Daughters of the American Revolutions (KSDAR) State Officers will place a marker on the base of the Miss Liberty Statue.

This will be used to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America in dedicating Kansas' first DAR America 250 Our Patriots marker.

"Our KSDAR America 250 Patriot Marker State Chair, Laura Renfro, conducted research regarding memorials throughout the state," said State Regent Susan Metzger. "The Butler County Freedom Memorial is the best location for the Patriot marker in Kansas."

More:El Dorado Chamber marks 100th birthday

The Historic Preservation presentation will be on Sunday, May 30th at 1:00 p.m., but in the event of rain, it will be moved to Carlos Colonial Chapel, 200 S. Star St., El Dorado on Saturday with the time to be determined.

At the presentation, KSDAR plans to honor the community members who worked to create and maintain the Freedom Memorial.

They'll also honor the men and women who have served and fought for the U.S. Then, bring awareness to the Nation's upcoming Semiquincentennial celebration, and to further the NSDARs objectives of Patriotism, Education, and Historic Preservation.

More:Memorial to be dedicated at court house