El Dorado Chamber marks 100th

Deanna Bonn
Times-Gazette
Board member Kelcey Peck assisting at the dessert table.

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce celebrated their 100th birthday on Tuesday, May 18th with a member appreciation luncheon. Chamber board members were on hand to serve the lunch which consisted of street tacos and mini cupcakes as well as a birthday cake sporting the 100th anniversary logo.

Typically held outdoors, this year members attended the two hour come and go lunch and gathered around tables indoors due to the rainy forecast.

Meat for the tacos was donated by Walnut Valley Packing and cooked by BBQ Hack. Baked goods were provided by Flour Power with additional supplies donated by Walmart.

“We have lots of generous donors who help make this happen,'' said Chamber President Alicia Chandler. “We appreciate them.”

Many members attended the come and go lunch which was one of the first opportunities they all have had to gather together since the pandemic began last year.

“We are honored to have our members join us to help celebrate 100 years. Without them, this journey would have not been possible,” said Chandler.

Left to right, Billy Jackson, Shannon Beal and Helen Silcott were some of the Chamber Board members who greeted guests and served lunch.
A birthday cake displaying the Chamber's 100th Anniversary logo was a focal point on the desert table which also included cupcakes. The sweet treats were made by Flower Power Bakery.