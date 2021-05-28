El Dorado Chamber marks 100th

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce celebrated their 100th birthday on Tuesday, May 18th with a member appreciation luncheon. Chamber board members were on hand to serve the lunch which consisted of street tacos and mini cupcakes as well as a birthday cake sporting the 100th anniversary logo.

Typically held outdoors, this year members attended the two hour come and go lunch and gathered around tables indoors due to the rainy forecast.

Meat for the tacos was donated by Walnut Valley Packing and cooked by BBQ Hack. Baked goods were provided by Flour Power with additional supplies donated by Walmart.

“We have lots of generous donors who help make this happen,'' said Chamber President Alicia Chandler. “We appreciate them.”

“We are honored to have our members join us to help celebrate 100 years. Without them, this journey would have not been possible,” said Chandler.