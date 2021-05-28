Area cities to host Memorial Day observances

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

he VFW and American Legion Posts in El Dorado will conduct a Joint Memorial Day Service at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado at 11 a.m,. May 31s.

Master of Ceremonies will be Lewie Cooper (USAF/RET) and Past State Commander of the Kansas VFW..

Guest speaker will be LT. Col Dave Carpenter, Commander, 177th Information Aggressor Squadron Mc Connell Air Force Base.

In Augusta, The Augusta VFW and Augusta American Legion posts invite the public to the 2021 Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021 in front of the mausoleum at Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta.

Spring Hill Cemetery in Rose Hill will host an observance of the day at 10:30 a.m. May 31, hosted by American Legion Post 359.