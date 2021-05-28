ADK meets in Benton

The Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on May 6, 2021 at Stearman’s in Benton for a meal and a meeting. This was our first all in-person meeting since March of 2020. We were all so glad to be together.

There were 16 members present at our meeting. They were Connie Allmond, Janet Baker, Teresa Brentlinger, Dorothy Boucher, Deena Eaton, Marcia Callaway, Susan Holthaus, Linda Johnson, Louise Jacquez, Karol Kenzy, Bev Love, Diane Reeves, Peggy Stewart, Linda Swan, LuAnne Vides, and Connie Worley. Rina Frye and Rusty Williams were guests of Bev Love.

Dorothy offered devotions on how health comes from laughter, peace, and love.

Linda J. moved and Susan H. seconded that minutes from the April meeting be approved.

The motion carried.

LuAnne offered the Treasurer’s Report. Discussion about securing a place by paying a deposit for our 70th Anniversary Celebration ended with a move by Bev, and a second from Susan H. The motion carried.

President Karol Kenzy and President-elect Louise Jacquez reported that they attended the virtual state convention. Karol explained some of the proposals for changes to the bylaws. The state officers also discussed the 70th Anniversary Celebration for all chapters.

We received many thank you notes, and a card from our State President Cheryl Sigel in our correspondence.

It was reported that Bradford Library is looking for photographs and other memorabilia to be included in El Dorado’s 150th Birthday. Members were encouraged to contribute if they could.

President Karol presented an End of the Year Fraternity Education Quiz to members. We shared answers. Bev requested that other members encourage other teachers to visit, and possibly join, ADK Upsilon Chapter.

Janet took bingo prizes to LakePoint, Connie A. to El Dorado Rehab, and Susan H. to Homestead.

We ended our meeting and our year by singing “The Lamp of ADK”. We will return in August to plan for the next year, and begin meetings in September.

— Co-Secretary, Janet Baker