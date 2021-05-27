Jason Patty replaces Kurt Bookout as the new Public Utilities Director of the City of El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kansas - On Tuesday, the City of El Dorado announced that Jason Patty is the new Public Utilities Director. Patty has worked with the city since 2007 when he was hired as the Chief Operator and Superintendent of the Wetlands and Water Reclamation.

“Jason brings a lot of experience in the management and operations of public utilities to the department," said El Dorado City Manager David Dillner. "He is well-respected within the industry, and will provide a fresh look at the department’s operations and processes.”

It will be a busy start for Patty and his department. The City Commission has recently approved bids for a Water Capacity and Treatment Study and a Sanitary Sewer Master Plan.

On Wednesday, the Central and Main areas of El Dorado had their water shut off for a few hours due to repairs of a water leak at the intersection of Central and Griffith.

"As Director, I look forward to showcasing the abilities of our staff while providing reliable services to the community," said Patty.

El Dorado and Patty are currently engaged with the State of Kansas in exploring a water trading concept that will reward the city's effort at the Wetlands and Water Reclamation Facility with regard to nutrient reduction.

This will allocate additional revenue as the watershed protection above El Dorado Lake will add credit to the city's bank to be used to offset capital improvements.

Patty has many goals in mind, but one that he would like to focus on is infrastructure.

“Infrastructure across the industry is something we have neglected over the years,” he said. “It is my intention to educate the public as to the importance of infrastructure. In order to provide uninterrupted service to our customers."

"We need reliable infrastructure to bring clean and safe drinking water to the tap and convey sanitary sewer flows from the city to the Wetlands and Water Reclamation Facility."

At the Kansas Water Environment Association, Patty was involved with the Plant Operations and Maintenance Committee, Chairman of the Lab Committee and currently serves as the President of the Association.

In the community, he served as a past president of the Rotary Club in El Dorado, in addition to Rural Water District No. 2 Chairman.

“I am truly honored to be working with such a great team of individuals that share the same passion for water and the community we serve," said Patty. "I look forward to listening to your questions, comments, and concerns as we head down a new path of leadership together.”

Patty replaces Kurt Bookout, who retired after 28 years with El Dorado.