Walter's Pumpkin Patch holding first annual "As American As Apple Pie" car show and wheat festival

EL DORADO, Kansas - The Walter's Pumpkin Patch on US-77 is hosting its first annual "As American As Apple Pie" car show and wheat festival on June 26th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We have been brainstorming on how to utilize Walter's Pumpkin Patch and El Dorado's backyard for year-round events and family gatherings," said Walter's events and marketing coordination Angie Day. "The public is ready to safely father and enjoy to create memories."

This event has something for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a bread and pie bake-off, the crowning of Miss American Wheat Queen and Miss El Dorado, then the fireworks show to end the day.

The registration form for the bake-off and car show can be found on the Walter's Pumpkin Patch website.

There is a $20 pre-registration fee by June 11th for the car show, but the registration day of the show will be $25. The entry fee will include a free t-shirt and two passes to the event.

In the bake-off, there will be no cost to enter the contest. Participants will receive a free entry into the event but must have their baked goods turned in by 5 p.m. and provide two items for judging. The people and judges will have a choice in apple pie and wheat bread.

There will be no reward for the winner of the car show, but next year they hope to change that. However, the winner of the bake-off will receive a gift certificate to Stearman Field Bar and Grill.

Those not entering either contest will have to pay $5 per person when entering Walter's Pumpkin Patch. Taking part in other activities will be free for families.

Other activities are going to include wheat weaving demonstration, combine wheat demonstration, face painting, balloon animals and a hula hoop contents. There will be hotdogs, hamburgers, more its and shaved ice.

Outside of the June event, Walter's Pumpkin Patch hours of operations are from Sept. 18th to Oct. 31st.