Central and Main area of El Dorado water restored after leak repairs

EL DORADO, Kansas - The Central and Main area of El Dorado will have their water shut off on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. due to repairs on a water leak at the intersection of Central and Griffith. Water will be shut off for five to six hours.

Update from 4:09 p.m.: Water has been restored to the Central and Main areas as the water leak has been repaired. Traffic will remain limited to one lane in each direction until the street is repaired. If you're having water issues, contact the Water Department.