'Friday Night Live' launches in El Dorado

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

Despite the threat of rain, a crowd gathered at the corner of Second and North Main Street May 21 to listen to the music stylings provided by El Dorado Music Lessons instructor Timm Gaughan and his students.

The event was the first "Friday Night Live" of 2021.

From student ensembles performing as a band to individual performances, music filled the air until the rain finally made an appearance around 7:30 p.m. and forced the event to end.

In addition to instrumentalists, Gaughan hopes artists of all types will join the event.

The next “Friday Night Live” will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with set up starting at 5:30 p.m. Future dates are: June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 2, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, and 20.

“Friday Night Live” is free and open to the public.

Anyone wishing to participate should contact El Dorado Music Lessons at 316-213-9144.