El Dorado's collegiate baseball team is searching for host families for players

EL DORADO, Kansas - As some collegiate baseball seasons come to an end, many players are getting ready for their summer baseball league. The players come from all over the nation and an unsung hero during the season is host families.

Host families play a vital role during the baseball season for these athletes. As players start to come to El Dorado, they need a place to stay for a couple of months when they are playing baseball.

The main responsibility of a host family is to provide a living accommodation that includes a bed, restroom, shower and an in-home laundry facility.

Also, players will need access to food in the home. If families are preparing a meal, they should invite the player to participate with the family. Players must be able to come and go from the house according to their game schedule.

Host families aren't responsible for transportation as players have their own vehicles and money. However, families should be eager to help in any way when asked.

The benefits of hosting these players are potentially knowing a major league baseball player, fun experience for the family, help the El Dorado community have a summer collegiate baseball team, receive a discount on team merchandise, concessions and receive tickets scheduled at Eck Stadium

"We are looking for host families for about 10 players," said Vicky Bell, who manages the host family prog. "Some host families can host more than one player, but it depends on space available."

The Broncos participate in the Sunflower Collegiate League but were unable to play last season due to COVID-19. The Broncos finished 15-19 in 2019 and haven't had a winning season since 2016.

However, the Broncos have high expectations for the 2021 season, which is filled with 47 games. The Broncos will play 23 games at their home field, McDonald Stadium, but will play two games at Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State.

Players begin arriving in El Dorado on Friday, May 28 and will have their first game on the road against the Hutchinson Monarchs for a three-game set on Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m.