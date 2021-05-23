Memorial to be dedicated at court house

In the city's 150th year El Dorado will celebrate another first — this one with the help of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Kansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR) will be dedicating a bronze marker commemorating Revolutionary War Patriots at the Butler County Freedom Memorial.

“The Butler County Freedom Memorial is a fitting home to our state’s first DAR America 250 Our Patriots marker,” said KSDAR State Regent Susan Metzger. “Through a variety of moving and historic plaques and statues, this memorial pays homage to the men and women who have served our nation since its founding. KSDAR is proud that this DAR marker will now be a part of this memorial. My sincere appreciation is extended to Brad Cool and the Freedom Memorial Board for their support”

The marker is the first of its kind to be placed in Kansas and honors the men and women who achieved American independence. Dedication of the marker is part of an ongoing celebration leading up to the Nation’s Semiquicentennial or 250th anniversary in 2026.

The DAR marker will be placed on the base of the Miss Liberty statue.

The Statue of Liberty featured on the West side was originally presented to the Butler County community by local troops of the Boy Scouts of America on June 14, 1950. The statue is one of approximately 200 replicas of Miss Liberty which were purchased and dedicated at that time by Boy Scout troops all over the United States. The statue now stands as part of The Butler County Freedom Memorial.

The Butler County Freedom Memorial, on the front lawn of the historic Butler County Court House, 205 West Central, El Dorado, is dedicated to the men and women of Butler Count who served "to advance the freedom of our great nation," according to butlercountyfreedommemorial.com. The memorial’s focal point on the east lawn—a large bronze eagle—is balanced with the Statue of Liberty, on the west lawn.

The KSDAR is comprised of 62 chapters serving communities throughout the state.

“Since our chapter was organized in 1910, the Susannah French Putney chapter, has volunteered in our community through the Spanish Flu to the COVID-19 pandemic, continuously serving as the ‘boots on the ground’ promoting DAR’s objectives” said Nancy Gordon, chapter regent.

At 1 p.m. May 30, the KSDAR will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America with a gathering at 205 W Central Ave in El Dorado.

The KSDAR marker dedication is part of a larger, Nation-wide, effort to generate excitement and knowledge of the upcoming Semiquincentennial celebration. The United States Semiquincentennial Commission, established in July 2016, assumes the task of facilitating nationwide plans to observe the 250th anniversary of the United States. For more information on DAR’s involvement with preparations for America’s 250th Anniversary, visit www.dar.org/America250.